Tumkuru (Karnataka): Congress MLA from Pavagada Venkataramanappa on Wednesday slapped a person who asked him to fix roads in his village Nagennahalli in the Tumkur district. After attending a meeting in the tehsildar's office in Pavagada, MLA Venkataramanappa was heading towards his car when he was approached by a youth who told him to fix the road and water issues in his village.

The MLA, instead of listening to his grievances, slapped the youth. This video has gone viral on social media. Justifying his act, the MLA said: "the boy from Nagenahalli came to me and spoke bad words about the road works. That's why I taught him good behaviour. Road connectivity work to Nagenahalli has already begun and will be completed soon."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeted Congress for its MLA's behaviour. Amit Malviya, In-charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Department tweeted: "Congress MLA from Venkataramanappa and slaps a youth who asked for the road in his village. After Siddaramaiah and DKS slapped Congress workers in public, this is a new low. Reminds us of Amethi, where Rahul asked a young man demanding a road to join the BJP."

