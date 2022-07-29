Chamarajnagar: A large number of devotees gathered at Malemahadeshwar hill in Hanur taluk, a famous holy place, to observe Amavasya on Thursday. On this occasion, an employee who was on duty at the special darshan counter accidentally handed over a bag with Rs 2.91 lakh cash along with Laddu Prasadam to a devotee.

While offering a special ticket and Ladu Prasad to the devotee, the staff mistakenly handed over the money bag which was kept beside laddoos. Later, when the bag was found missing, the CCTV footage was checked and the whole incident came out clear. Sources said that the staff was instructed to deposit the loss of Rs 2.91 lakh to the temple board.