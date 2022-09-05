Bellary: Call it superstition or desperation driven by tragedy, a family placed their minor son, who died by drowning in water pit, into a heap of salt to “bring him back to life” in the Bellary area of Karnataka. A pall of gloom descended on the family of Suresh, 10, in Sirwara village of Bellary taluk on Sunday after the boy drowned in the water pit in the village while taking a bath.

Also read: MP: Rewa villagers' superstitious bid to revive dead child to life

The tragedy-stricken parents had heard somebody saying that if a minor was placed into a heap of salt, he would come back to life. So the parents kept the body in salt for four hours. However, the son did not come back alive. Realizing their folly, the parents finally cremated the body. Pertinently, on August 19, hundreds of villagers from the Bhiti village in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, in an attempt to revive a dead child back to life reached the Kuldevi temple in the Bakshera village in Rewa district with a bone, to worship the goddess with Bhajans and Keertan.

The superstitious act was triggered after one of the relatives of the dead child claimed to have seen goddess Kuldevi herself in her dreams, asking her to place the soil from the dead child's burial site in the goddess' feet to revive him back to life. Earlier, on May 11, a family from Devgaon village in Ajmer's Kekri block in Rajasthan rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital with a tantric to “retrieve the soul” of their son who died at the hospital 13 years ago.