Belagavi: Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti activists on Thursday allegedly assaulted a bride and groom in Dhamane village in Belagavi in Karnataka for playing Kannada songs at their wedding procession. The incident took place yesterday at the reception of Siddu Saibannavar and Reshma at their house.

While the youths were dancing to the tunes of 'Karunade' Kannada song holding Kannada flags, MES activists arrived and thrashed youths and also beat the bride and groom for playing Kannada songs. The injured have been admitted to the hospital in Belagavi. A case has been registered against 10 MES activists including Ajay Yelloorkar and Akash.

