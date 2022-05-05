Chamarajanagara (Karnataka): Karnataka forest department officials have paid tribute to the martyred Indian Forest Service officer (IFS) officer P Srinivas by restoring his jeep and turning it into a souvenir.

The jeep was driven by Srinivas, who wanted to capture forest brigand Veerappan without shedding a single drop of blood and without taking any other lives. He, however, was killed by the brigand at MM Hills on November 10, 1991. "Rs 1.1 lakh was spent to repair the jeep into running condition and then it was put up as a souvenir,” said MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary Director V Yedukondalu.

Malehamadeswhara hills DCF Edukondalu restored the Jeep near the Palar RFO office. In addition, he opened a library in the name of Srinivas on the first floor of the guest house. The jeep museum contains photos of Srinivas, his letters, and documents written by him. The martyred IFS officer was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi. He voluntarily came to the Veerappan operation to bring him to the path of non-violence. Veerappan was arrested by the police during the Bangalore SAARC conference in 1980.

He was arrested and handed over to the DFO Srinivasan by Bengaluru officers. A three-day hearing was held at Boodipadaga Guest House in Chamarajanagar. When Srinivasan went to the rounds, Veerappan escaped from the guest house. After that Veerappan could not be found alive by either the police or the forest officials again.

