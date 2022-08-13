Hassan (Karnataka): In a horrifying incident, a man slit his wife's throat on the premises of a local court in Karnataka's Hassan district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in the premises of Holenarasipura town court. The deceased woman has been identified as Chaitra, a resident of Thattekere village, while her husband has been identified as Shivakumar from Holenarasipura taluk.

According to police, the couple were married 5 years ago but had filed a petition of divorce before the court as they could not lead a cordial life. The couple was called to the court for compromise. But accused Shivakumar had followed his wife and had slit her throat by Knief in the court premises. After that Shivakumar tried to escape from the spot but was chased and caught by the police.

Chaitra was immediately rushed to Holenarasipura hospital and then shifted to Hassan District Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Police are investigating.