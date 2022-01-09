Haveri: In a bizarre incident, a man has poured petrol and set Canara Bank on fire here in Karnataka after a bank denied him a loan. The incident took place on Sunday under Hediggonda village of Badugi Tehsil in the Haveri district.

The accused is identified as Vaseem Akram Mullah (33), a resident of Rattihalli village. As per the information, the bank manager refused to give a loan to Vaseem over which Vaseem got angry and set the bank on fire by breaking window glasses & pouring petrol inside the bank. He was caught by villagers while attempting to escape after the incident. Later he was handed to the police.

Firefighters rushed to the spot after getting the information and controlled the blaze but by then papers, computers, and furniture in the bank were charred. However, cash and jewellery remained safe as they were kept in the locker.

A case has been filed at Kaginele police station and police started investigation into the matter. While villagers alleged the former officer of the bank behind the act & demanded harsh punishment to whoever did this.

