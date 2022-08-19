Tumakuru: A man ended his life by suicide after giving poison to three of his children in the Tumakuru district of Karnataka. According to police, the deceased took the extreme step on Thursday after his wife left him and went to Saudi Arabia with her lover.

Police sources said that the deceased identified as Samiulla, a resident of the P.H. Colony in Tumakuru, was depressed after his wife left him. They further revealed that his wife Sahira Banu allegedly taunted him with video calls showing him that she was having a good time with her lover in Saudi Arabia where she is working as a maid.

Also read: 15 year old boy rapes minor girl in Karnataka

Police said Sahira refused to return to him even after repeated pleading by Samiulla adding that he told his three children that their mother will never return and gave them poison after which he ended his life by suicide. He died while being taken to the hospital and his three children are currently in critical condition. Police have started to investigate the matter. (with Agency inputs)