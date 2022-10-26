Bengaluru: Bengaluru on Wednesday nabbed two for allegedly murdering a man by dismembering his genitalia last Friday on the terrace of a house at Kondappa Layout near Yelahanka. The deceased was identified as Chandrasekhar and the arrested accused were identified as Shweta, Chandrasekhar's wife, and Suresh, Shweta's lover, said a police official.

A police official said, "Chandrashekhar got to know about his wife's illegitimate relationship with Suresh and had an argument with her. Later, on October 22, Suresh had come to Bangalore with a firm plan to finish off Chandrasekhar," he said.

Shweta hatched a plan and asked Chandrasekhar to go to the terrace where Suresh was hiding. As soon as Chandrasekhar went to the terrace, he was hit on his head and was brutally murdered by cutting his genitals and Suresh fled from the spot, the police added.

The couple shifted to Bengaluru eight years ago. Earlier, the police held Chadersekhar's wife under suspicion of murder, and South East Division DCP Anup Shetty had said, "Lokesh claims to be the brother of the deceased's wife but he was forcing her to have a relationship with him by ditching her husband. The deceased's wife had earlier thrashed Lokesh publicly and has also lodged a complaint against him with the Hindupur police station."