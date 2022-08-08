Koppal(Karnataka): A BJP activist and an ardent fan of Sushma Swaraj has decided to name his daughter after her. Devaraj, a resident of Mailapora in Karatagi taluk, is a social activist and is usually active in political spheres in the state. He has also insisted that BJP leaders Janardana Reddy and Sriramulu should come to the naming ceremony of his daughter.

''Former Minister Janardana Reddy and Minister Sriramulu are like sons to Sushma Swaraj. I think they should come and name my daughter. I have decided I will not name my daughter until they come,'' Devaraj said.

Devaraj, who had a baby girl a few days ago, posted about this on social media and also mentioned there that he would not proceed with the naming ceremony of his daughter until the ministers Janardan Redya and Sriramulu arrive at the event. The minister had taken to social media even before the birth of his child to highlight his intentions of naming his child after Swaraj if a girl is born.