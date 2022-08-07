Hubballi: A man tried to end his life by claiming a high-tension electricity tower on Sunday. The incident took place in the Bidnala area in the Hubballi district of Karnataka. According to police, the person identified as Raghavendra Ballari climbed the tower belonging to the Hubli Electricity Supply Company(HESCOM) in a bid to commit suicide.

Karnataka: Man attempts suicide by climbing electricity tower, rescued

However, when locals spotted him, they informed HESCOM Rural Sub-Division Executive Engineer Kirankumar who rushed to the spot and swiftly turned off power saving the man's life. According to the police, Raghavendra chose to take the extreme step due to family disputes. The action of the HESCOM officials was praised by the locals.