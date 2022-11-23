Devanahalli: A pistol loaded with five bullets was found in the possession of a passenger who was scheduled to leave for Kuwait from Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport. A 6.35-bore pistol made in Czechoslovakia was recovered from his luggage on November 18. A case was registered under the Arms Act, 1959, as there were no adequate documents regarding the possession of a pistol by him.

The passenger, identified as Srinivasa SN, is a resident of Channakeshava Nagar, Bengaluru. The CISF personnel caught hold of his pistol when he arrived at Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli at 12:30 am to board flight J9-432. His luggage was checked on line number 18 and the pistol was immediately confiscated.