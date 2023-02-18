Ramanagara (Karnataka): Infuriated over refusal, a 22-year-old Sumanth hailing from Kanakapura taluka in Ramanagara district of Karnataka was arrested after he threw acid on a 17-year-old girl, police said. The shocking incident happened near Narayanappa lake on the Bypass Road between 8pm and 9pm on Friday night.

The girl who sustained injuries in her left eye was being treated in a City hospital in a critical condition. Doctors attending to the girl are yet to reveal her current medical condition. Based on the inputs from the girl, Police traced the suspect who works as a car mechanic in a garage in the City.

Police said Sumanth was subsequently detained in connection with the acid attack. Sumanth has been pursuing this girl with an one-sided love for sometime. He used to follow the girl and would propose to her almost every other day when she goes to college. The suspect often would stop the the girl in the middle of the road and compel her to accept him.

However, the girl would ignore him and get on with her way. Angered over the string of recurrent rejections from her, Sumanth stopped the girl when she was returning to her place which is close to his mechanic's garage on Friday night. He attacked her with acid and fled away from the spot.

As the girl raised an alarm, the neighbours rescued her and her rushed her to a hospital in the vicinity. Later, they informed the police. The victim sustained grievous injuries in her left eye. The victim girl was shifted to a major hospital in the City for advanced treatment considering the nature of injury.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Karthik Reddy conducted spot inquiries and also visited the girl in the hospital. Police said a case has been registered against Sumanth under the provisions of Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Kanakapura Town police station. The suspect is being remanded to Judicial Custody.