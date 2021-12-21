Bengaluru: After becoming the first Indian state to provide one percent reservation to the transgender community in all government services, the next major uplift for the community in Karnataka came on Monday: The government has invited men, women as well as transgenders to apply for the position of Special Reserve Sub-Inspector in the KSRP (Karnataka State Reserve Police) and IRB (Indian Reserve Battalion).

The notification issued on Monday is the first by a government department in Karnataka calling for applications from the transgender community. The deadline to apply for the total 70 positions is January 18.

For the position of Special Reserve Sub-Inspector in the KSRP & IRB, transgenders will get a one percent reservation. They should get 'Transgenders Certificate' from district collector for applying for the post. Otherwise, applications will be rejected.

DGP Praveen Sood shared a post in his Twitter handle, captioning it "Karnataka State Police is an equal opportunity organisation. We are recruiting men, women and even transgenders."

In July 2021, Karnataka High Court ordered one percent horizontal reservation for transgender people in all sectors following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed last year by 'Sangama', a city-based NGO and rights group, and social activist Nisha Gulur, expressed by senior advocate BT Venkatesh.

"The state police department's decision is welcomed by our transgender community. Earlier we did not have any such facilities. Now one by one we are getting facilities. I have completed MA in Journalism & I too apply to join police dept," Sana, a transgender said.

