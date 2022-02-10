Bengaluru: Amid tension over the hijab row in Karnataka, prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed against protests within a 200-metre radius from the gates of educational institutions in Bengaluru city. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Wednesday evening announced prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC against any gathering, agitation or protests of any type within the area of 200-metre radius from the gates of the schools, pre-university colleges, degree colleges, or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru city for a period of two weeks from Wednesday till February 22.

Pant has warned of strict action if people gather in large numbers at educational institutions. He released an order stating that "since the possibility of a protest being held in the city cannot be ruled out, it is essential to implement proper security measures to maintain law and order".

Gatherings or protests of any type within a 200-metre radius of educational institutions will be banned. "There has been communication with all schools, colleges and other educational institutions. They have been given strict instructions in this regard. Also, discussions were held with local leaders," said Pant.

"Anybody clamouring over hijab or saffron scarves will be immediately taken into custody and strict action will be taken against them. Currently, the closure of schools and colleges for three days has been announced. However, our police personnel will be on patrol. The suspects will be taken into custody," he added.

Karnataka High Court on Wednesday formed a larger bench of three senior judges led by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi to hear the Hijab row plea, hours after Justice Krishna S Dixit referred the matter to a larger bench. The state Cabinet, which met earlier before the HC order came in, decided to await the verdict before taking any decision on the issue, which has snowballed into a major row.

