Bangalore: A hijabi girl Bushra Mateen, hailing from Raichur, Karnataka has created history by becoming the first student from the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) to bag 16 gold medals. Mateen, a Civil Engineering graduate from Raichur's SLN College, was awarded the medals at the VTU's 21st Annual Convocation earlier this month.

VTU Vice-Chancellor Dr Karisiddappa praised Mateen for her achievement. According to the Vice-Chancellor, the previous record for the maximum number of gold medals won was 13, which has now been shattered by Mateen. Clad in Hijab, Mateen's achievements came amid the state barring Muslim female students from wearing the Islamic veil in schools and colleges. The Karnataka High Court upheld the Hijab ban in a blow to the students who had filed petitions against the controversial order.

Congress leader and AICC Secretary for Telangana, N.S Boseraju, also visited Mateen's house to congratulate her on her "great achievement in the history of Kalyana Karnataka." Some of the accolades won by Mateen are SG Balekundri gold medal, Murthy's Medal of Excellence, Jyothi gold medal, N Krishnamurthy Memorial gold medal, JNU University gold medal, VTU gold medal, and RN Shetty gold medal. Mateen also won two cash prizes.

In a video message, Mateen thanked God and her family members, who she says supported her through and through, for her achievements. She urged girls to focus on their studies. She also urged the youth to work hard and with strong determination to realize their dreams so that they can achieve high success.

