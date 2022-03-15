Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court is set to pronounce its verdict in the hijab row case on Tuesday. Earlier, the High Court had reserved its order on various petitions challenging the ban on hijab in educational institutions. Earlier, a bench of the three judges comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi was hearing various petitions challenging the ban on hijab in educational institutions.

The hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU College in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab. Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udupi district.

External exams will happen as per schedule but internal exams of all schools and colleges will be postponed. "A holiday was declared for all schools and colleges today, external examinations would be conducted there as per schedule, but internal exams of all schools and colleges will be postponed. Issuing prohibitory orders in the entire district," Dr Rajendra KV, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada district said.

In view of the High Court verdict, the Kalaburagi district administration has imposed Section 144 effective from 8 pm on Monday till 6 am on March 19. "In view of the Hijab row verdict today, the district administration has imposed Sec 144 effective from 8 pm today till 6 am on March 19. All educational institutions in the district will remain closed today," Yeshwanth V Gurukar, DC Kalaburagi said.

A similar decision has also been taken in Shivamogga."All schools and colleges will remain closed today in Shivamogga. Section 144 has been imposed in the district till March 21. Eight companies of KSRP, six companies of District Armed Reserve, one company of RAF have been deployed," Shivamogga SP, BM Laxmi Prasad said.

Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant said, "all types of gatherings, agitations, protests, or celebrations in public places are prohibited in Bengaluru for one week from March 15 to March 21."

Read: Hijab row: Karnataka HC likely to pronounce verdict on 15th March; timeline of events