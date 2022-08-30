Hubbali (Karnataka): Amid the Supreme Court ordering status quo in Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan case, the Karnataka High Court is hearing the petition challenging the order passed by Dharwad Municipal Commissioner that allowed Ganesh Chaturthi rituals at an Idgah ground in Hubbali.

The court will dictate the order at 10:45 pm, according to reports. The bench of Justice Ashok S Kinagi has taken up the plea. Earlier today, the Supreme Court directed Karnataka government to halt its decision to allow Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Idgah maidan in Bangaluru. The court also has ordered a status quo as of today be maintained by both the Waqf Board and the State government. It also has set the petitioner at liberty to approach the High Court for connected issues.