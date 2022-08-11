Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court has cancelled the formation of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The court has curtailed the independent investigation of corruption cases by the ACB and said in the order that the ACB should work under the Lokayukta.

The Divisional Bench of the High Court passed this order during the hearing of the Public Interest Petition filed by many people including the Bangalore Lawyers' Association, and the Samaj Parivarthana Community, questioning the formation of ACB. The High Court also revoked the status of the police station given to the anti-corruption squad by the state government. The division bench headed by Justices B. Veerappa passed this order. It said there is a need to amend the Lokayukta Act.

The court restored the status of a police station to the Lokayukta and directed that the ACB should function within the jurisdiction of the Lokayukta. The court also mentioned in the order that Lokayuktas and Deputy Lokayuktas should be appointed on the basis of merit and should not be considered for appointment on the basis of caste.