Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday concluded hearing all the parties concerned and reserved its judgment in the Hijab case after 11 days of the back-to-back hearing.

The judgment was reserved on the petitions filed by Muslim girl students challenging the action of a Government PU college in denying them entry for wearing a hijab (headscarf) and seeking protection of their right to wear hijabs in educational institutions.

The hearing had been taking place for the last 11 days, before the full bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice JM Khazi reserved its judgment, which indicates a continuation of its interim order announced earlier, restraining the students from wearing any religious garment in the classroom.

The High Court hearing concluded on 9 writ petitions and over 35 interim petitions filed by parents of Udupi govt PU college students.