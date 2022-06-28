Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday acquitted a woman accused of killing her two-month-old ailing baby suffering from respiratory problems and epilepsy back in 2016. The 33-year-old mother had thrown the baby into a river in the Koratagere town of Tumakuru district. The Madhugiri Trial Court had sentenced her to life imprisonment besides a fine of Rs 10,000 for the crime.

In its recent judgment, the court ordered her immediate release from the prison as she had already spent six years in jail. A division bench of Justices K. Somashekar and Shivashankar Amarannanavar passed the order. The bench opined that the prosecution has failed to produce any evidence under the charges of IPC Section 302 (murder).

Also read: 'Minorities being harassed': Karnataka BJP spokesperson Anwar Manippady's scathing attack against own govt

The awarding of life imprisonment to her is not tenable and hence, the earlier order is quashed, the bench said. Hailing from the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, the woman had come to Koratagere with her infant and husband. The infant developed respiratory problems and epilepsy and she was unable to breastfeed it.

After consulting doctors, she allegedly threw her infant into the Swarnamukhi river. Later, she maintained that robbers had attacked and taken away her jewels and the baby. Her husband had lodged a complaint in this regard. When the police inquired, they suspected the role of the mother and she confessed to the crime. (With Agency Inputs)