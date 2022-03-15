Bengaluru: Political leaders are split over the Karnataka High Court verdict on Tuesday, which said Hijab is "not an essential part" of Islam. While some have called the verdict a travesty and "deeply disappointing," others have welcomed the decision. Dismissing the petitions, HC had suggested the possibility of some "unseen hands" at work to engineer social unrest and disharmony. Here's what the political leaders think of the verdict.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said it was a travesty that the court could not uphold the basic right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress. He said, "Very disappointed by the verdict of the Karnataka High Court. Regardless of what you may think about the hijab, it's not about an item of clothing, it's about the right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress." Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that he was not gloating over the verdict as he believed that the young Muslim women have the capability to contribute and play a great role in nation-building as well as looking after their families, just like their "other sisters". "I sincerely pray and hope that these continuous attempts to push back the young women, especially young Muslim women, into the four walls of the house, fall down," Khan said. Responding to the HC verdict, The Campus Front of India said, "court verdict on Hijab ban destructs the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution." They also said that the BJP regime is trying to implement their agenda and dehumanise a community. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi welcomed the verdict and appealed to everyone that "state and country have to go forward, everyone has to maintain peace by accepting the order of High Court. The basic work of students is to study. So leaving all this aside they should study and be united.” AIMIM leader and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi sought to "disagree" with the HC judgement and wanted the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and organisations of other religious groups to appeal against the order. "If it is MY belief & faith that covering my head is essential then I have a right to EXPRESS it as I deem fit. For a devout Muslim, Hijab is also an act of worship." Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi said that institutional discipline prevails over individual choice. “Institutional discipline prevails over individual choice. The judgment marks a paradigm shift in the interpretation of Article 25 of the constitution,” he said. BJP MP from South Bengaluru, Tejasvi Surya welcomed the High Court’s verdict and said that decision is an important step towards strengthening the educational opportunity and rights of Muslim girls. “A section of the society was trying to deprive Muslim girls of education by this move," he added. What does the government have to do with who wears what? Telangana CM KCR asked in the state assembly, saying that he is against the verdict. He further added, "Why the Hijab controversy? Why are you charging up the atmosphere". National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma welcomed the decision and said, "it is firstly not a religious practice, as per Quran. Secondly, when a student enters an institute, they must follow the rules and regulations.” Karnataka Congress MP DK Suresh said that the practice of Islam has been accepted by the Constitution even though the Court has given the verdict. “Islam practice is accepted by Constitution. Don't know how Court has given this verdict. We will wait and see. Education is also very important. Government has to give protection to all the girl students. Petitions have been rejected but customs continued,” he said.