Bengaluru: A Karnataka High Court bench on Saturday recused from hearing Public Interest Litigations (PIL) in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in the state. The division bench of Chief Justice PB Varale and Justice Ashok Kinagi directed the Registrar to place the petitions before another bench on another date.

The PIL in the case, filed by Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, seeks a fair investigation into the examination conducted for the police Sub-Inspectors recruitment in Karnataka. Presented in the court through advocate Abhishek Kumar, Kharge noted in the petition that he had previously brought up the instances of malpractices going on in the examination, both as a member of the state legislative assembly and in press conferences.

Although the state administration has now been forced to make arrests based on charges, the probe is yet to touch upon the role played in malpractice by current Members of the Legislative Assembly as well as ministers, the petitioner has argued. The CID should be directed to submit the complete documentation in the case, including FIRs and complaints filed so far, he also contended.

Kharge sought to know the situation of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Amrit Paul, who was arrested back on December 4 and is the only accused to still remain in jail. The petition further demanded that the state government and the CID be directed to conduct a fair, independent, and transparent investigation. Accusing the CID of slow progress, the petitioner also observed that several candidates' future and the public trust in government machinery was on the downward slope, the plea noted.