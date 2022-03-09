Bengaluru : The Karnataka High Court has given permission to the minor girl rape accused student to appear for the B.com examination. The single bench headed by Justice V. Shreeshananda gave the order on Tuesday and directed that the accused should be allowed to write his papers in a separate room and security personnel have to be deputed.

The bench said that the accused should be brought from the prison directly to the examination center and taken back to the prison after the examination. The order said that he must not be handcuffed and police officers who accompany him should be in civil clothes.

Earlier, in January, the case was lodged against the accused at Channammanakere Achukattu police station of Bengaluru. The counsel for the accused argued that it was a case of love and not a case of rape.

The advocate also requested the court to grant bail to the accused to attend B.com exams which are scheduled to be held between March 15 and March 31. The bench observed that the case is still under investigation thus the future of a student can't be put in jeopardy and allowed him to appear for exams.

