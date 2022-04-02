Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a PIL that sought a direction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer Bharat Ratna on the late Shivakumara Swamiji of the Siddaganga Math in the Tumakuru district.

The division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice S R Krishna Kumar dismissed the petition by one Rehan Khan, holding that such a direction can be issued only when the petitioner enjoys such a right. But in this case, no such right is enjoyed by the petitioner to seek such a direction. The HC said, "only the Union government has the powers to confer Bharat Ratna and other national civilian awards. No other individual enjoys any such power to grant the honours and therefore does not have the right to seek such a direction."

The petitioner's advocate Mohammed Tahir argued that the Union government had established the Bharat Ratna in 1954 to recognise exceptional contributions in the fields of arts, science, and public service. Considering the contribution of Shivakumara Swamiji in the field of education, the petitioner had written to the Prime Minister on October 12, 2021 to recommend Swamiji's name to the President of India to confer the highest civilian award. Regarding this issue, the court had directed the PM to consider the letter.

The Chief Justice asked the petitioner's counsel whether he was aware of the petition which sought the Bharat Ratna for industrialist Ratan Tata which the Delhi High Court had dismissed. Since individuals do not have the power to make such recommendations, the court cannot issue any such direction, the court stated. The court stated that "the petitioner could have met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was reported to be in Bengaluru and submitted the request to him and could have spoken to the Prime Minister." The petition coincidentally was dismissed on the day when the 115th birth anniversary of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji was celebrated.

with PTI inputs