Bengaluru: Following criticism, the Karnataka government on Friday evening withdrew its order restricting the general public from clicking photographs or shooting videos in Karnataka government offices. The government order was issued on Friday, and later in the evening, it was withdrawn immediately.

The order came in response to a plea by the Karnataka State Government Employees Association. The employees alleged that people are shooting videos inside government offices with an ulterior motive of harassing and maligning them. The government order refers to the employees association petition, which claims that certain persons enter government offices during working hours to capture photographs and visuals, which are later shared on social media.

This controversial order of the government has been withdrawn with immediate effect after widespread criticism and warning of protest in many places, including on social media. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and many other leaders have also condemned the order banning photo/video shooting. 'The order was issued by the State government to allow corruption in government offices," Siddaramaiah criticised.