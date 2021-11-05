Bengaluru: The State government has withdrawn night curfew which was imposed across the state to control Covid spread. Chief Secretary of the government Ravikumar has issued this order on Friday.

The statewide night curfew has been imposed since July following the Covid second wave. Now that Corona cases are on the decline, the night curfew has been withdrawn. The curfew was imposed from 10 pm to 5 am. Now, The government has allowed horse racing to be conducted with Covid guidelines. The ordinance states that such a provision should be made only for persons who have received two vaccination jabs.

Karnataka reported 261 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin issued by the state government on Friday. The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.48 per cent. During the same duration, 296 people recovered from the infection while five people succumbed to the deadly virus, taking the tally of the current active Covid cases to 8,267.

