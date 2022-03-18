Bengaluru: The Karnataka government will take a call on the inclusion of Bhagawad Gita in the school curriculum after discussing the issue with educationists, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B Nagesh said on Friday. Speaking to reporters at the Vidhana Soudha (State Assembly), the Minister also said that the Gujarat government has decided to introduce moral science in three to four phases.

"We will discuss the issue of inclusion of Moral Science with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and also with education experts. We will make the right decision in the coming days," said Nagesh. He also said that education experts may say that important sections from the Bible, Quran, and the Bhagawad Gita can be included in textbooks adding that a discussion will be held on that aspect also.

"Earlier, when SM Krishna was Chief Minister, he read Bhagavad Gita every night and found peace of mind. Therefore, it should not be an issue to include Bhagavad Gita in textbooks," added Nagesh.

Supporting the view, Minister Murugesh Nirani, Minister of Large and Medium Industries, said that the Bhagavad Gita consists of the value of humanity and children should read it. "Knowledge of children will be enhanced. The government of Gujarat is already planning to include it in textbooks. The same should be done in our state too," he added.

Renuka Acharya, the political secretary to the Chief Minister said, "I would welcome the Bhagavad Gita in the textbook. Some may get embarrassed. The speaker had called to watch 'The Kashmir Files' cinema. But, nobody came."

However, Karanataka State Congress president DK Shivakumar said there are already other religious ideas in the textbooks, including the Bhagavad Gita and the Ramayana and there is no need to add anything new. Speaking at the Vidhana Soudha, he said, "from the very beginning I was an opponent of the NEP. There is no need to add anything new. It is not wrong for people to know the rituals and ideas of all religions."

