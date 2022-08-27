Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government will hold a discussion on Saturday to take a call on implementing the High Court order regarding allowing religious and cultural activities at the Chamrajpet Idgah playground for a limited period from August 31. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

Speaking to media persons, the Chief Minister said that he will hold discussions with the Advocate General and the Revenue Minister on Saturday. "The division bench of the High Court has given an order regarding Chamrajpet survey number 40 (Idgah playground) asking the government to take an appropriate decision, and has analysed how our country is multi-religious. Regarding implementing the court order with letter and spirit, tomorrow the Advocate General, Revenue Minister and I will hold discussions," said Bommai.

Earlier Hindu organizations sought permission for holding Ganesh Chaturthi festival at the ground. The Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered that the two-acre land should be used only as a playground and Muslims should be allowed to pray there on only two festivals -- Bakrid and Ramzan -- till the case was disposed.

The State Government then approached the Division Bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, with an appeal, and the court said religious and cultural activities can be allowed by the government on the said land.

To a question regarding installing Ganesha idols at Hubballi Idgah maidan, Bommai said an all-party committee of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation is looking into it, and will inform everyone on August 29.

"Chamrajpet Idgah and Hubballi Idgah are two different matters with respect to title issues and cases regarding them were at High Court and Supreme Court respectively...considering all aspects, the government will abide by law and the court orders," he added. (with Agency inputs).