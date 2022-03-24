Bengaluru (Karnataka): With banners announcing curbs on Muslim traders to put up stalls at the annual fair of 'Bappanaadu Durgaparameshwari Temple' near Mangaluru, Karnataka Congress leader UT Khadar on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government of remaining silent on the issue.

"The BJP government is silent on this issue. India is a diverse country and such developments break the integrity of the nation," Khadar said. The Deputy Leader of Legislative Assembly further said that people in the country of all religions live in coexistence. "However, some are creating a trench between religions," he said.

"Some with vested interests are putting out such hateful banners and posters in the coastal areas of Karnataka. They are seeking to create unrest and hatred in society," Khadar said while calling the posters disgusting.

The Congress leader also appealed to the people to not support the call for curbs on Muslim traders. However, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy has said that the state government does not encourage the "ban" and assured that action will be taken against miscreants.

"Government is not encouraging such behaviour of any ban (Muslims from temple fairs). If banners are put outside premises, we will take action," Madhuswamy said. Meanwhile, Karnataka State Minorities Commission chairman Abdul Azeem said that talks are being held in connection with the Udupi temple's decision to not allow non-Hindus to put up shops in the temple's annual fair.

The 'Maari Gudi Temple' management at Kapu town in Udupi district of coastal Karnataka has reportedly decided not to allow 'people from other faith' to do business on its land during the annual temple festival "on the request of certain organisations". Posters barring Muslims or non-Hindus have propped up around various temples across Karnataka.

ANI