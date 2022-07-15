Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government on Friday prohibited photography and videography in government offices. The order was issued by the State Government's Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms following a request by the Karnataka State Government Employees Association. The order states that the public must not take pictures or videos of government officials without their permission while they are in office and carrying out their duties.

The Karnataka State Government Employees Association had alleged that government employees were being harassed by certain people who shot videos in government offices. They further alleged that certain people came to offices and take photos and videos without permission and uploaded them on social media adding that they were misusing the photos and videos.