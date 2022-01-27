Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai-led government granted permission to file FIR against 25 corrupt officials of Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) on Friday.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had sought permission to file FIR against 40 officers but the government gave nod only for 25 FIRs. ACB conducted a raid at the BDA office on November 2021 and found more than Rs 200 crore worth of irregularities during the raid.

Interestingly, ACB carried out the raid on Friday also and established land acquisition and diversion of compensation money to private persons who were not related to the land.

Responding to this, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said "Our government will not tolerate corruption in any form. There is no question of shielding anyone found guilty".

Now, the Central Crime Branch is all set to register FIR against 25 tainted officials including officers who are recently transferred elsewhere, senior KSA, and FDA officials.