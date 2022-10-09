Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said his government is committed to provide a dignified life to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. Speaking to reporters after offering rich tributes to sage Valmiki on the occasion of 'Valmiki Jayanti', Bommai said the state government has been celebrating the occasion since the then chief minister B S Yediyurappa took a decision in this regard.

"The state government is committed to provide opportunity for the oppressed classes like the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to live with dignity, equality, self-reliance and self-respect," Bommai said. The Valmiki Jayanti celebration is being celebrated in the most meaningful manner, he said adding that the government is formulating a programme on the basis of preaching of Maharshi Valmiki to be inculcated by everyone in society.

Also read: TN: Bommai Golu dolls depicting political leaders, social reformers adorn Madurai streets

Bommai said, "Ramayana written by Maharshi Valmiki has been considered one of the best 10 great works in the world. By creating it, the saint has given the essence of life and shown the way to lead a pious life. Every sequence in Ramayana is worth following." The Chief Minister said he would adopt the preaching and ideology of Valmiki in his administration. (PTI)