Bengaluru: Karnataka has decided to implement a slew of stringent precautionary measures amid rising Covid cases and the scare of the new Omicron variant of the virus. A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in this regard has decided to intensify screening of international passengers at the airports and make RT-PCR test reports mandatory for those arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to go on an aggressive campaign to trace those who have not taken the second dose of the vaccine and cover them at the earliest.

The meeting has decided to impose a temporary ban on cultural programmes in schools and colleges, make the second dose of vaccination compulsory for those working in government offices, malls, hotels, cinema halls, zoos, swimming pools and libraries, Revenue Minister R Ashok said briefing the media about the decisions taken at the meeting, he said, "Strict vigil will be taken up in the areas bordering Kerala and Maharashtra; RTPCR negative report is made mandatory for those entering the state from Kerala and Maharashtra; compulsory RT-PCR test again (second time) for students from Kerala, who arrived in the last 16 days; students in hostels who tested negative in RT-PCR test report would have to get RTPCR test done again on the seventh day after the first report; more intense testing for students in medical and nursing colleges will be conducted, screening of international travellers at airports will be intensified; no entry into the cities for those who test positive; those tested positive at airports would be sent to hospitals for treatment and temporary ban on cultural programmes in schools and colleges."

Karnataka appeals to Centre for booster dose approval

Karnataka is keen to administer a booster dose of the vaccine as part of its plan to prevent a third wave of Covid in the state. The high-level committee discussed the issue. "We urged the Union government to allow the state to administer the booster dose, especially for the front line workers. We may get the go-ahead from the centre in a week," Ashok said.

The vaccination campaign has covered a large segment of the population. However, the need for the booster dose is being felt, especially for the front line workers who got vaccinated at the very beginning of the vaccination campaign.

The Centre has been requested to permit the state to administer the booster dose for front line workers. The Centre is likely to respond positively for the state's request, he said.