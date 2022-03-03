Shivamogga: The Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, who was killed on February 20 in Shivamogga. State Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa made the announcement at a press conference held at the district BJP office today.

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai communicated to me via phone call about the compensation. Along with me, former CM BS Yediyurappa will also come to meet Harsha's family on March 6 to hand over the amount," Eshwarappa said.

Harsha was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assailants on the night of February 20. Police have arrested 10 persons in the case so far even as further investigation is going on. Following the murder, authorities clamped curfew in Shivamogga for 7 days which returned to normalcy only on February 28.

Also Read: Bajrang Dal activist murder: Harsha was chased by car-borne men; 6 arrested, 12 questioned