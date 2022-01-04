Bengaluru: The state of Karnataka has announced new COVID rules on Tuesday in view of rising COVID cases in the state. According to a press briefing by Ministers R Ashok and Sudhakar after experts met CM Basavaraj Bommai regarding the COVID situation in the state, several new measures have been announced the COVID spread.

The ministers noted that people between ages 20-50 were the worst affected by COVID, the ministers said that in state capital Bengaluru, except for classes 10th to 12th, all classes will be online.

All colleges, on the other hand, except medical, paramedical, and allied medical colleges, will remain closed.'

For the two weeks starting January 7, weekend curfews would be enforced from 10pm to 5am, Ashoka said.

Describing measures for gatherings in the state for the concerned period, the ministers noted that from Monday to Friday commercial establishments would have 50% seating capacity, whereas weddings will have only 100 people permitted. Double vaccine will be mandatory for all.

People coming from Maharashtra will have to carry a COVID negative certificate.

Commercial establishments such as theaters, malls, pubs and bars are allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

Gatherings will not be allowed in public places.