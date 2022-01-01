Bengaluru: The Karnataka government’s circular to conduct a week-long yoga exercises Surya Namaskara session starting from Saturday, January 1, in all pre-university colleges has turned into a controversial issue.

In line with the Centre’s directive, the state issued a circular on December 12 asking the institutes to hold Surya Namaskar sessions during the morning assembly for 7 days from Jan 1 to 7 and ensure maximum participation.

Several institutes, meanwhile, have accused the government of attempting to saffronize school education and divide students along communal lines and vehemently opposed the move.

As per information, the initiative is to train students and teachers for the mass Surya Namaskara session to be held countrywide on January 26 to mark Republic Day celebrations and the 75th year of Independence.

The Centre has planned a mega event in which 7.5 lakh people will take part in a musical performance of Surya Namasakara, an exercise that involves 12 yoga postures. The circular had directed only PU college students to participate in the programme, but the government later decided to include all schools in the session.

The National Yogasana Sports Federation will supervise the sessions in the educational institutions and provide training as the students are expected to perform 13 Surya Namaskars daily.

Also read: Warm Yourself Up With Yoga In Winters

The move has dismayed teachers and parents among the Omicron scare gripping the state.

With the space issue already prevailing in various PU colleges, a gathering of 400 students in an area not big enough to accomodate them stands to be a deciding factor in the spread of COVID.

Additionally, the issue of needing proper guidance while performing Surya Namaskara has also surfaced.

The lack of a yoga teacher in many colleges further complicates the issue.

Subramani, who is doing the Yasti Anta Yoga lecture, said "There are disadvantages if the Surya Namaskara does not bow properly. If the Surya Namaskara does not bow down to the right posture, it can increase the risk of pelvic pain, headache, and digestion."

Also read: Watch: Yoga teacher sets world record by performing Surya Namaskar

"Especially their (college students) hormone impulse fluctuates, while school-age children are in a growth spurt. Thus, it is good to have a proper mentor before planning Surya Namaskara in colleges. The Surya Namaskara will be more effective if it is performed during sunrise and at sunset," he said.

While there is no shortage of infrastructure in colleges, the government is not interested in solving the problem. Student organizations have opposed the move to impose religious agendas such as Surya Namaskara. Urged to PU Board to withdraw such a circular.