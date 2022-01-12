Bangalore: After being slammed by the Karnataka High Court, the state government has issued a order asking the Congress to stop 'mekedatu padayatra'.

Karnataka HC had asked whether the State Government was ‘helpless and totally incompetent to stop the padayatra by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Mekedatu project when no permission was granted and the guidelines on Covid-19 prohibit such rallies and gatherings. Following this, Ravikumar, chief secretary of the government, issued an order to stop mekedatu padayatra and said strict action will be taken if the order is violated.

Ramanagara district collector and SP have been instructed to stop the padayatra by Congress. After the HC questioned the government about the Congress-led padayatra, a meeting was convened under the leadership of the Chief Secretary.

The Chief Secretary has instructed the Transport Commissioners and the District Administration to ban the moving of vehicles coming and going out of Ramanagar in the name of padayatra.