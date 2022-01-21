Bengaluru: Karnataka government on Friday decided to lift the weekend curfew across the state following a two-hour-long meeting with the Technical Advisory Committee members and senior officials. It was chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to the media, Revenue Minister R Ashok said, "The weekend curfew will be lifted with immediate effect. If the number of cases (hospital admission) increases, we will bring back the weekend curfew."

This decision comes even after daily Covid-19 cases witnessed a surge state. Night curfew and other Covid restrictions which were imposed earlier will remain in force. The state on Thursday reported 47,754 new cases and 29 deaths, taking the tally to 33,76,953 and the death toll to 38,515. The total number of active cases across the state is 2,93,231.

