Chikkaballapura (Karnataka): The Gauribidanur police in the Chikkaballapur district deployed cats after being tired of the rats' menace in the police station. According to sources, rats are destroying the important documents in the police station so the police came up with the idea of bringing the cats. One of the police personnel said that "earlier important records were lost due to rats'. Hence, two cats have recently been brought to the station. Now with the arrival of new cats, our work has been going on a smooth note."

"Till now the cats killed three rats' and comparatively the rats' menace has reduced to an extent. The rats' roamed all over the police station from cells to police desks. Milk and food are fed to the cats, which have now become a part and parcel of the police station, to keep the rat's menace under control," the police officer added.