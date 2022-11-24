Kolar (Karnataka): A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his three-year-old daughter and trying to end his life by suicide in the Kolar district of Karnataka on Wednesday. Police sources said that the accused identified as Rahul, a software engineer based in Gujarat took his daughter with him under the guise of taking her to school on November 16 and strangled her near a lake after arriving at Kendatti village in Kolar.

They further revealed that after strangling his daughter Rahul decided to end his life by suicide. He jumped into the lake with his daughter but since it was not very deep Rahul survived, police said. He then left his daughter's body near the lake and his cell phone and purse in his car. Then Rahul went to the Bangarapet railway station in Kollar.

" He then boarded a train and traveled around many including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi and Agra. At that time also Rahul tried to end his life but did not succeed," police said.

They further revealed that Rahul told his wife that their daughter had been kidnapped and based on her complaint police started an investigation. Rahul was arrested on Thursday upon his arrival to Bengaluru by train from Andhra Pradesh.

Police sources said during interrogation Rahul's act of murdering his daughter and trying to end his life by suicide was revealed. Meanwhile, Kolar Police recovered the body of the child from the lake.

Police said that Rahul and his wife Bhavya have been married for six years and have been living near the Bagalur area of Bengaluru. They further revealed that Rahul had been investing in Bitcoin since 2016 and suffered major losses. Also, he was unemployed for the last one and a half years. He took loans from many people. The lenders used to come to Rahul's house asking for money frequently, police said.