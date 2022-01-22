Gadag (Karnataka): Four persons, allegedly associated with the Hindu organisation, have been arrested in connection with the assault on two persons at Nargund in Gadag district.

According to police sources, Sameer Shahapur, a server on a roadside eatery in Nargund, and his friend Shamsher Khan Pathan, both aged about 19, were allegedly attacked by a group of people with rods and sharp objects, while the duo was riding a bike on January 16 night.

While Shahapur succumbed to injuries at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi on January 17, Shamsher is recovering.

Police suspected that Sunday's attack may be retaliation for some minority youth allegedly assaulting another community member in November 2021, as there have been incidents of skirmishes between groups belonging to different communities a couple of months ago, and now, the investigation will reveal if there was any link to earlier incidents.

Sameer's family members complained that it was a hate crime. Sanju Nalvade, Mallikarjun Hiremath, Chennabasappa Akki and Sakrappa Kakanuru have been arrested in connection with the attack and murder.

An FIR has been registered at Nargund Police Station for the alleged hate speech as well, police sources said, adding that further investigation is underway.

