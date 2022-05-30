Shimoga (Karnataka): A frustrated farmer from the Mallapur village of Bhadravathi taluk has found an unusual way to demonstrate his protest against the shortage of electricity in the rural areas. Hanumanthappa has been visiting the MESCOM (Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited) distribution centre in the area almost every day now to grind the spices he needs.

Hanumanthappa is a local farmer, who recently built a farmhouse in the village. With no electricity in his farmhouse, he has been struggling to steer forward with his livelihood the way he had planned. He, therefore, appealed to the MESCOM authorities in the area multiple times to pay heed to his needs and help him out, but to no avail. He also alleged that though some help was offered, he was asked to pay for the facility, which he refused to do. He then also reached out to the local MLA Ashoka Naika, who issued a letter of recommendation in his favour, but the authorities neglected that too.

When Hanumanthappa told the MESCOM authorities that he is not able to cook because of a lack of electricity at home, one of the officers snarkily told him to get his spices ground from the MESCOM office. Taking advantage of the opportunity, Hanumanthappa started doing it, thereby taking a stubborn approach in his fight for his basic necessity.

Taken aback by Hanumanthappa's approach, the MESCOM officials finally bowed down to his grit and agreed to help him out. Speaking to ETV Bharat, JE Vishwanath, an official from Anaveri's MESCOM, said that the matter did not come to their notice in Anaveri. "We have acknowledged Hanuthappa's power problem. He was supplied with power from the IP set, but since he lives elsewhere in the village, there has to be approval for the installation of a new line there. Though his house is getting electricity from 6 pm to 8 pm, it is without electricity for the rest of the day," he said. Further saying that Hanumanthappa never came to Avaneri office with his issues, the official reassured him that his problem will be solved as soon as possible now that the issue came to their notice.