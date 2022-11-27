Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Hanumantha Reddy, a farmer and a resident of Dinsi (K) village in Kamalapura taluk of Kalaburagi district, has earned lakhs of rupees by cultivating roses on a one-and-a-half acre of barren land. Reddy studied up to Class X and was a driver, but with a driver's job, it became difficult for him to manage family expenses. Meanwhile, one of his friends was doing good in rose cultivation, hence, Reddy, too, decided to grow roses.

He availed a government scheme and started cultivating roses and soon started making a good profit. Currently, Reddy sells roses at Rs 100 to Rs 120 per kg and earns Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 daily on average. He grows a different variety of roses, including Bijali and Bullet. Recently, he has started sericulture on three acres of land and has doubled his income.