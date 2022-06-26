Bengaluru (Karnataka): In a scene straight from a Bollywood movie, Facebook helps a boy reunite with his family after one year on Saturday. A year ago, a 17-year-old boy from West Bengal playing hide and seek in his village boarded a train and reached Bengaluru. He was unaware of the direction of the train and reached Karnataka. Rajanna, a local bakery owner, Nithin and Shreedhar have noticed the boy at the station.

They enquired about Suhas from Bengal, who had been starving near the BTM layout in Bengaluru for the past two weeks. He spoke in Hindi and had forgotten the name of the town and was unable to give his parents information as well. He told them that he remembers his elder brother's name. They searched for his brother's name on Facebook and showed him the picture of his brother. Suhas has recognised his brother's photo. Immediately, they contacted Suhas's brother through Facebook messenger. Nitin and Sridhar took care of him by providing him with food and lodging. They gave him a room in the bakery to sleep and fed him until his parents arrived. A week later, after his parents came to Bengaluru they hugged him and shed tears of joy on reuniting with their son. The parents thanked the duo for taking care of their son.