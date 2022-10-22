Bengaluru: The Karnataka School Education Department on Saturday withdrew a circular, within 48 hours of its issuance, that empowered School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMC) to collect Rs 100 as a donation to pay guest teachers and carry out development work for the betterment of school infrastructure.

Following opposition politically as well as from student bodies, State Education minister BC Nagesh, speaking to the media earlier in the day, said neither himself nor Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had anything to do with the collection of funds for development of government schools. He further noted that the circular had been passed by the Commissioner of the Education Department.

Also read: Congress asks BJP Govt to call special session on SC/ST quota hike in Karnataka

Noting that the donation was 'voluntary', Nagesh further observed that demands for payment cannot be made. In an attempt to further clarify the government's stance, he said that provisions to collect funds locally for school development have been made in the Right to Education Act, of 2009.

Meanwhile, slamming the move, Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the circular was an attempt by the current BJP government to 'loot' parents of students from economically weaker sections.

"@BJP4Karnataka govt has now targeted poor students of government schools. After looting 40% commission from govt coffers, they now want to loot from the parents too." he tweeted.

"Our government gave milk, cooked meals, uniform shoes, vidyasiri & hostel facilities to the students. This @BJP4Karnataka govt took all these back one by one & now wants to take their money also" he further added.