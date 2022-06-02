Mangalore: Six Muslim girls from Uppinangady College in Karnataka were suspended for wearing hijabs despite repeated warnings from the college principal and administration on Thursday. The College administration had warned the students previously against wearing scarves with a religious connotation, including hijabs. However, despite warnings, the girls chose to don the headscarves inside the college premises.

Earlier, the Hijab row resurfaced in Karnataka after a few female students of VV College under Mangalore University went to the campus wearing hijabs, defying the University's advisory of banning religious attire while on-premises. A group of around 16 female students was denied entry to the classroom by the Mangalore University College administration.

First, the Principal Dr. Anasuya Rai tried to convince the students and asked them to remove their hijab but the students refused after which they were asked to go back home. In March this year, Karnataka High Court upheld the hijab ban in schools and colleges saying wearing a head covering by Muslim women was not an essential religious practice in Islam.