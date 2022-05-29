Yadagiri (Karnataka): Dalits entered a Hanuman Temple in Amalihal village in Karnataka's Yadgiri district under police protection on Saturday. They also performed puja at the temple. The development comes days after members of the Dalit community in Hoovinahalli village complained to the local administration that they were not being allowed to enter the temple.

Karnataka: Dalits enter Hanuman Temple, perform puja under police security

According to police sources, tension was brewing between Dalits and people from the upper castes over the issue. Several Dalit organizations have staged protests in the area in this regard. They further revealed that in a bid to normalize the situation senior police officials arranged meetings between the two sides but they remained inconclusive.

Also read:Seven booked for attacking Karnataka Dalit family alleging conversion to Christianity

Police sources said that seeing the situation prohibitory orders under section 144 were imposed in both Amalihal and Hoovinahalli villages. They further revealed that eight members of the Dalit community entered the temple under police protection.