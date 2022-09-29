Sulya (Karnataka): Crows are known to be one of the most intelligent and resourceful bird species on the planet. The bird is often hated and loved for its habit of eating from the garbage and clearing it in the process.

But recently in the Sulya area of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, a new example of the crow's resourcefulness came to light. A group of workers was cutting off a dangerously hanging branch from a tree when they came across a strange object.

It was a crow's nest built entirely out of iron wires often used in construction work. The workers were surprised to see how strong the nest was and that it weighed as much as 2 kgs. It was found in the premises of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Kendra in Chokkadi, Sulya city.

The incident has raised questions as to what prompted the crows to resort to such unusual behavior. The incident might have been the outcome of the unavailability of wooden twigs. Finding no other option, the resourceful birds used iron wires to build their nest which also made it more long-lasting and sturdy.

The nest is now kept at the science museum of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Kendra. It has raised several questions left to be answered. Did the birds lack the basic materials needed to build their nests or is rapid and often unplanned urbanization forcing birds to change their behavior?