Bangalore: After Congress party announced its members for the Karnataka Legislative Council elections on Monday, many grew curious about the new name Yusuf Shariff, who got the ticket for Bangalore Urban. As the mystery around him started fading a bit, what came to light most prominently was the noteworthy amount of wealth and property that he owns. Also known as KGF Babu, the man has caught attention due to his costly possessions and lavish lifestyle.

After he submitted his asset information as required by law for contesting the elections, it came to light that the total worth of the property owned by him goes up to Rs 1,643 crore. He also holds an interest in automobiles and watches, with three cars worth Rs 2 crore 99 lakhs, a watch worth Rs. 1 crore 11 lakhs and four more watches worth Rs. 1 lakh in his personal possession. He additionally owns 4.5 kg of gold, 48 crores worth of three agricultural lands, 26 sites worth Rs. 1,593 crore and a house worth Rs. 3 crores. All of these assets make him an exceptionally powerful and perhaps the richest businessman in the city.

On the downside, there are a total of three criminal cases pending against him, with a total debt of Rs 58 crore.

Sharif filed his nomination for the MLC Election on Tuesday. More than his political or social contributions, it's his wealth that seems to have intrigued the potential voters at the moment.